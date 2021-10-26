Episcopal church in Jackson closing its doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Episcopal church in the City of Jackson will close its doors in the coming months. Leaders with St. Alexis Episcopal Church announced the closure on social media.

The church released the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that St. Alexis will be closing in the coming months. This has been a place of healing, a loving community that accepted everyone as they were, an entry point for people unfamiliar with church, a resource for the less fortunate in Jackson, and a comfort in times of strife.

The past few years have been tough for all churches, but with the untimely loss of our dear friend and vicar, Chuck Culpepper, right before the onset of covid and the challenges that presented, St. Alexis has persevered and our community has grown even more solid.

The closing of this chapter of our lives should not be viewed as a failure or defeat. We are resolute in the idea that St. Alexis has completed the mission it was created for. It’s just time for us to move forward to new missions, whatever they may be.

Please pray for us as we complete our journey here, and say hi when you see us at your churches as we seek out new places to worship and serve. Keep a lookout for information on our final service, and we invite anyone who’s ever been a member or been impacted by St. Alexis or Chuck to come help us say goodbye. Until then, peace be with you!

St. Alexis Episcopal Church