Extreme couponing: How to cut consumer costs amid price hikes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Prices in grocery stores have risen because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is more demand than supply, keeping prices high. This is primarily because many items are limited or on back-order.

“When the production starts moving up, we’re going to clear the backlog of all that is waiting, and therefore prices will come back, but it probably won’t happen till sometime next year,” explained Dr. Okechukwu D. Anyamele, professor of Finance and Economics at Jackson State University (JSU).

Mississippians like Karetta Conerly are turning to extreme couponing to manage high price tags. Conerly began couponing ten years ago when her husband lost his job. Today, she teaches people how to coupon and save money on groceries.

“You want your money to be able to do more for you,” she said.

Conerly recommends Kroger or Dollar General to get the most out of your coupons. She encouraged other couponers to donate the items that they do not use.

You can learn Conerly’s tips and tricks by searching her name on Facebook.