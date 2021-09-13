Fall Flower & Garden Fest set for October in Crystal Springs

The 2021 Fall Flower & Garden Fest will return to an in-person event with modifications because of COVID-19. Educational sessions, walking tours and Master Gardener presentations will be offered each day Oct. 4-8 at the Mississippi State University Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station in Crystal Springs. (File photo by Mississippi State University Extension Service/Susan Collins-Smith)

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Fall Flower & Garden Fest will return to an in-person event this year, but there will be some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily October 4-8 at the Mississippi State University Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station in Crystal Springs.

Educational sessions, Master Gardener presentations and walking tours will be offered each day. Attendees also can explore the station’s three-acre display garden, which includes flowers, vegetables and herbs.

No vendors, including food vendors, will be present. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water and other refreshments. A limited amount of bottled water will be available for sale.

Admission and parking are free. The station is located at 2024 Experiment Station Road.