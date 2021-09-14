Family and friends remember former Hinds County D.A. Robert Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A public visitation was held for former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith, who died last week from injuries he sustained in a car crash. The visitation was held at the Lakeover Funeral Home in Jackson.

Family, friends and community leaders said Smith left a lasting impression on Hinds County.

“He would always talk to anyone and everyone even though he had a high-profile job. He would stop and talk to the person on the corner or the person on the street,” said one person.

Smith was critically injured in a car crash on September 1, 2021, in Jackson. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died on September 10, 2021.

“When I got the news about his accident, it just hardened my heart, and I’m still just grieving with it because it doesn’t seem like a person of Robert’s caliber, that the Lord would take him, but that’s his plan to take him away,” said PJ Williams Sr., pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Smith was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in 1996 and practiced law for 12 years before becoming the Hinds County District Attorney in 2008. He served three terms and ran for governor in 2019. Smith worked at the Cochran Law Firm in Jackson up until the crash.

“His legacy will always be known as someone who cares about this community and someone who was willing to fight for other individuals,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

Those who knew Smith said the loss is great, and their thoughts and prayers are with his family.

There will be a private graveside service for Smith on Wednesday, September 15.