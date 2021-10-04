Family of man killed in Jackson wishes JPD would give more effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A violent weekend of crime left three people dead in three separate shootings in Jackson.

One of the victims who died was James Wood, 42. He was shot multiple times at his home on Shady Lane Drive around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Wood was found in a rear bedroom. Officers had to forcefully enter the home because the door was locked. They believe the suspect knew Wood.

A family member of Wood said when they picked up his belongings, they noticed several items were missing from his home, including his gun, tools and two flash drives with surveillance camera videos.

The family also noticed items they believe should have been taken by Jackson police for evidence. They believe the department doesn’t put enough effort in their investigations.

“There were drugs. There was leftover needles on the ground. The blood was still left in his bedroom, on the floor and all over the bed and on his sheets,” said one family member. “I just thought that JPD could have stayed a little bit longer and investigated more.”

Wood’s family set up a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).