Family-owned pharmacy in Brookhaven closes after 67 years

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A family-owned pharmacy in Brookhaven will close its doors after 67 years of service.

According to the Daily Leader, C.E. Bane opened Bane Drugs in 1954 after moving from Pennsylvania. The first location was on Whitworth Avenue, and it moved to Westbrook Mart in the 1960s. For a brief period, the pharmacy had a location near the hospital before they moved to their final location on West Monticello Street.

Two of C.E.’s children, Beverly and Clint, also became pharmacists. The newspaper reported Beverly has been running Bane Drugs, while Clint opened his own business in 2009.

“My pharmacist sister has passed the age to retire and I’m right here past retirement, as well, so we were sort of at that stage where we were ‘worn out’. We could have held out longer but the building is deteriorating, and we didn’t want to move out,” said Bunny Bane, who has run the store with Beverly.

For their closing, they sent all of their customers to Clint’s Pharmacy.