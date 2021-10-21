Family speaks out: Jackson police searching for missing 22-year-old mother of two

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for 22-year-old Kyla Barnett who was last seen on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Billie Barnett, Kyla’s father, said she was last seen leaving Hunter Oaks Apartments on Highway 80 in Clinton. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Barnett said his daughter drivers a black 2014 Honda Civic with a Texas license plate that reads: NPT0463.

Her father and stepmother came from Austin, Texas, to search for their daughter.

“I know there is somebody out there who knows where she’s at, so I’m just asking anyone who has any knowledge, I don’t care what it is, if they will just step up and share it,” said Barnett.

He said Kyla moved to Jackson in May 2022 following the murder of her boyfriend in Dallas, Texas. She had a child with her boyfriend. Barnett added that she had been living with her boyfriend’s family on Perkins Street in Jackson and had recently got a job at the Clinton Walmart.

If you have any information on Kyla’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).