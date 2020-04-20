Family survives severe weather in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pinebur community experienced some of the worst of the severe weather that hit the Pine Belt on Sunday.

Neighbors described the tornado as a freight train coming through and destroying a lot of property in just five minutes. One family said they left their trailer and went to their parents’ home on Fire Tower Road to take shelter.

“I was pulling my little girls with me, and she had our boy. And we got in the house and got blankets and pillows in the hallway. Then, she took them into the bathroom, and I ran into her mom and dad’s room, got the motorcycle helmets. And we ran on in the bathroom and got the motorcycle helmets on them and put the pillows and blankets on them and hunkered down over them. They were screaming and terrified, and so was she,” said Johnny Peak.

Trees near the home smashed cars and half of the front porch.

On Monday, the Pinebur community and other towns have been pulling together to cleanup the debris. They still want help from the government to account for their damage and to send aid.