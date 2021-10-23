Family wants answers after Braxton man dies police custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family members held a balloon release for Damien Cameron who died after being arrested in Rankin County.

The family of Cameron said they want justice after his death in July 2021. They said they’ve received no answers from Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Cameron died after he was arrested in connection to a burglary. After he was placed in the patrol vehicle, deputies later found him unresponsive after interviewing witnesses. Cameron’s family said the deputies used excessive force.

Cameron was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to another hospital where he died.

The family said they don’t have funds to get Cameron’s head stone and for attorney fees.

In July, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said they would not comment on the ongoing investigation. They said all investigative findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and they are not able to comment further at this time.