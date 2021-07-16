FBI searching for man who robbed Jackson bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Jackson are working to find the man who robbed a bank in the capital city last week. The robbery happened at the Regions Bank on N. State Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 9.

According to investigators, the suspect approached the teller and handed the teller a demand note. On the note, the man demanded money and stated he had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

Courtesy: FBI Jackson

He took an unknown amount of money and ran away on Lorenz Boulevard.

Agents said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know who the man is, contact the FBI Jackson’s Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-5000. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.