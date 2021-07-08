FEMA approves additional counties for public assistance for February ice storm

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following February’s ice storm.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the state experienced multiple rounds of winter weather the week of February 11-19, 2021. The weather caused an estimated $25 million worth of damage to public infrastructure.

With the additional counties, a total of 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are eligible to apply for federal public assistance. After further assessments, the following five counties are now eligible to apply for public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4598: Clay, Holmes, Quitman, Webster, and Wilkinson.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.