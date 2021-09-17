Few details released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Police tape remains near the intersection of Mound Street and Broadway Street in Yazoo City where the county coroner said Katrina Simpson and Timothy Grayson died on Thursday. Authorities said the two were killed in an officer-involved shooting.

“Any time young people are killed like this, to me it’s a senseless situation,” said Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.

Just the day before, an officer-involved shooting happened around 2:00 p.m., according to interim Yazoo City Police Chief Joseph Head.

“Received a call where a female suspect was supposedly taken hostage in a vehicle,” he stated.

Shivers said he believes Simpson died while running away from Grayson in what authorities said was an apparent hostage situation.

“She was in the front driver’s seat of the car, and he was in the back passenger seat of the car.”

The Mississippi Bureau of investigation (MBI) is leading the investigation.

“We’re praying for the ones that lost loved ones. We’re also praying for law enforcement,” said Head.

MBI said the incident is still very early one in the investigation. No further information has been released.