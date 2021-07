VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire damaged a Vicksburg restaurant early Thursday morning. The fire happened at the Captain D’s on Pemberton Square Boulevard around 2:00 a.m.

According to the Vicksburg Post, police officers noticed the flames while patrolling the area, and they contacted the fire department.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire started in the kitchen. He believes this may have been an electrical fire.

No injuries were reported.