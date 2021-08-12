Five arrested for shooting into Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested five men for shooting into a home on Wednesday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive.
One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired into a home.
The suspects are listed below:
- Octavious Bingham, 25
- William Harness, 26
- Joshua Hines, 22
- Christopher Hughes, 26
- Charles Jackson, 26
The suspects have each been charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. Harness has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.