Five arrested for shooting into Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested five men for shooting into a home on Wednesday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired into a home.

The suspects are listed below:

Octavious Bingham, 25

William Harness, 26

Joshua Hines, 22

Christopher Hughes, 26

Charles Jackson, 26

The suspects have each been charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. Harness has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.