Five arrested for shooting into Jackson home

Local

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested five men for shooting into a home on Wednesday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after shots were fired into a home.

The suspects are listed below:

  • Octavious Bingham, 25
  • William Harness, 26
  • Joshua Hines, 22
  • Christopher Hughes, 26
  • Charles Jackson, 26
The suspects have each been charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. Harness has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

