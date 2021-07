PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a five-vehicle accident caused delays on I-20 West in Pearl.

The accident happened on I-20 2. near Highway 49. According to leaders with the City of Pearl, there were no serious injuries in the wreck.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

The accident scene has been cleared.