JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood warning has been issued for Wayne and Perry County due to heavy rain from Hurricane Zeta. The warning is in effect for the areas until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Currently, between two to five inches of rain have fallen and more is expected. Perry County is also reporting extensive large tree damage in the southern part of the county.
To stay updated with the latest storm coverage from Storm Team 12, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Less than a week: Key dates as we approach Election Day
- President Trump approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration for Hurricane Zeta
- Coroner in Louisiana confirms 1st death from Hurricane Zeta: 55-year-old man electrocuted by downed power lines
- Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne, Perry Counties
- Texas woman asked to take down ‘inappropriate’ skeleton display in front yard