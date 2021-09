RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a Florence man during a drug by operation in the Star community. The bust happened on Wednesday, September 15 near Highway 49.

According to investigators, Wendall S. Squires, 45, was arrested and charged with the sell and possession of 35 grams of methamphetamine.

Wendall S. Squires (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Squires will be brought before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.