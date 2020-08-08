Florence native selected for 13U Baseball festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Florence native Konnor Griffin has been selected for the Second Annual 13U Select Baseball. The annual festival will be held on Sunday, September 6 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players selected. While in Oklahoma City the players will participate in a series of baseball-related activities in addition to a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, site of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, which benefits families with children battling cancer.

Prior to the game, players will visit with children at the OK Kids Korral, for which they will help raise money leading up to the event. OK Kids Korral, a project of The Toby Keith Foundation, provides a cost-free, convenient, and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, Peggy & Charles Stephenson Cancer Center and other nearby facilities.

“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2020 13U Select players to raise important funds for underserved children through the PG Cares Rise initiative, as well as the children and families of the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City,” said Jennifer Ford, Executive Director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.