Florida suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was wanted on several felony warrants in Florida, was injured after being shot by a Simpson County deputy.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to assist Mendenhall police with an incident on Down’s Avenue Tuesday, August 17. The suspect was identified has Edgar Boyd Farmer.

Investigators said Farmer fled into a wooded area before deputies arrived. Rankin County K-9 units were called to assist with the search. Farmer was later discovered by deputies in a wooded area just off of Green Avenue.

When deputies approached, investigators said Farmer refused to comply and showed a weapon. A Simpson County deputy fired his weapon in response, striking the suspect.

According to investigators, deputies secured Farmer and began first aid. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI).