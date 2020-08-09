Flowood Flea Market adds school supply section for homeschooling

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to COVID-19, many households have decided to resort to homeschooling. At the Flowood Flea Market, school desks, tables and other supplies are being sold to help bring a classroom-like atmosphere to homes.

Organizers of the flea market said they have always sold these items but with homeschool becoming a new staple, they decided to incorporate a “School Days” section to make things easier to find.

Since doing so, they have received a major increase in school supplies sales.

“We are having a hard time keeping school desks. It’s always been kind staple in an antique area are vintage school desk. In fact if you look around here we only have one left but we have many school tables. We have inventory coming in everyday so we expect to replenish but it’s been going very well,” said Jack Cameron.

The Flowood Flea Market is open every Friday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

