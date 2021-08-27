Flowood man arrested, faces 24 felony charges

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flowood man has been arrested on several counts of felony charges after U.S. Marshals attempted to serve him a warrant on Friday morning.

According to investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Ethan Thomas, 45, refused to come to the door when authorities showed up at his home on Gloucester Way. Once agents entered the home, authorities said Thomas barricaded himself in the attic.

Local law enforcement agencies came to the scene to assist, but they were unsuccessful in getting him out until Thomas surrendered to authorities. He was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

Investigators said Thomas has 12 counts of Felony Extortion and 12 counts of Felony Intimidation out of Louisiana. He will also be charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of counterfeit money with additional charges still pending investigation in Rankin County.





Thomas is awaiting initial court appearance before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel.