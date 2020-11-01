Focused on Mississippi: Ghost Hunt in Natchez, Part Six

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Well, it’s been a frightening week. We probably found out more about spirits than we really wanted to know. Haunted houses. Haunted towns. Haunted objects. And now, it’s Halloween night.

We have a full moon. Let’s take a look back over everything we’ve seen so far. Lights turning on at will. The dead speaking to the living. Oh! I’m gettin’ goose bumps.

>> Brian/Ghost Hunter: We’re about to start getting ready to investigate to see if anybody will communicate with us.

>> Team Member: Please don’t be mean.

>> Brian; There’s at least eight- maybe ten spirits roaming the halls of Magnolia Hall.

>> Team member: We’ve been here a long time.

>> Christine: I’m definitely not comfortable being in the house alone especially at night.

>> Team member: We can play…

Brian>> Who are you?

>> Team member: We are here.

>> Brian: I feel like something just touched me on my back.

>> Team member: Do you want us to leave?

There’s times where the unexpected that happens in this house- it can make the hair go up on your arms and the back of your neck. That makes me keep wanting to investigate.

So. Whad’ja think? Were you frightened? Are you planning a trip to Natchez any time soon?

If you are going out for Halloween tonight, be careful. Watch out for spirits. You never know where they might be.

