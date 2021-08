JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said it remains at critical capacity as of Friday, August 13. This comes as Mississippi reports its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases topping more than 5,000.

According to UMMC officials, there is a total of 116 confirmed or suspected patients with COVID-19, including 100 adults and 16 children. Of the patients with COVID currently hospitalized at UMMC, 12.3 percent are fully vaccinated, while 87.5 percent are unvaccinated.