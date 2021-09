RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Barnett Reservoir Foundation will be hosting Food Truck Frenzy at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County on Friday, September 10.

A total of 15 food vendors will be servicing those who attend beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Live entertainment will also be from the Soul Stew, The Chill and the Blues Boyz.

The funds received will also support the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, and the entire reservoir

residential, recreational and commercial community.