MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) – A Mississippi boy got to live a lifelong dream of meeting pro wrestler Roman Reigns, thanks to the Kids Wish Network.

Markel Smith, from Forest, suffers from both cerebral palsy and static encephalopathy. He is a huge WWE fan, so the Kids Wish Network got him to Memphis where he met Roman Reigns at Smackdown Friday night.

They took pictures, talked and ate at his favorite restaurant.

Smith also received a replica wrestling championship belt.