Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith dies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith has died, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Last week, Smith was critically injured in a car crash on Lynch Street in Jackson. He was hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The coroner said he died from complications of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

Smith earned his undergraduate degree from Tougaloo College and his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in 1996. He practiced law for twelve years and became the district attorney for Hinds County in 2008. Smith served for three terms, and he ran for governor in 2019.

Since leaving office, he has been running the Cochran law firm in Jackson.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies go out to District Attorney Smith’s family. We honor Robert’s service to Hinds County as the District Attorney for 12 years. Robert was a friend, mentor, and sounding board to anyone who met him. He will be missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow them to grieve during this trying time. Hinds County District Attorney’s Office

The Associated Press contributed to this report.