Former Hinds County investigator released on bond after aggravated assault charge

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hinds County investigator was released on bond after being arrested for domestic violence-aggravated assault in Ridgeland.

According to Ridgeland police, Samuel Dukes was released on Friday, July 16, on a $10,000 bond. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to Lt. Brian Myers, officers responded to Sunchase Apartments just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. They said the victim had been strangled by Dukes.

Dukes was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday, July 15.

His next court set is set for August 3.