Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis announces candidacy for Ward 2 council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis announced he is seeking the Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat. Former councilman Melvin Priester announced his resignation last week.

“We can do better. We can reduce violent crime, improve our tax base and attract businesses to our city,” Lewis said.

Lewis was also Chief of Police in Jackson before he was elected as Hinds County sheriff in 2001.

“My experience in law enforcement, city and county administration as well as in the private sector give me the skill set Jackson needs right now,” Lewis said. “From my years growing up in Jackson and serving in both appointed and elected capacities, I have always looked to serve my community. I will be a voice for the residents of Ward 2 on the Jackson City Council. If I am elected, I will act in the best interests of the people I serve, as I have always done. My record speaks for me.”

The election for the Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat will be on November 17, 2020.

