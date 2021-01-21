Former JPD officer pleads guilty to obstructing an FBI investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer accused of trying to coerce a minor into having sex with them was in federal court Thursday morning.

Mark Anthony Coleman, 57, voluntarily pled guilty to obstructing an FBI investigation that took place in early 2020.

Prosecutors said Coleman deleted emails, text messages and nude photos between him and a 16-year-old girl. They said he also cut off services for a cell phone he bought for the teen.

While Coleman pled guilty on Thursday, he did say he never agreed to any nude photos.

Judge Tom Lee accepted the guilty plea, and he set a sentencing date for April 29, 2021.