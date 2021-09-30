Former JPS band volunteer sentenced for production of child porn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography involving minors he met through volunteering with various Jackson Public School bands.

According to court documents, Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, used his association with the Jackson State University Sonic Boom to entice unsuspecting minors to his apartment and the bus barn for sexually explicit conduct and filming. Prosecutors said Jackson preyed on the most vulnerable children by fixing their band instruments, giving them a ride home after band practices, and buying them food.

Officials said Jackson pled guilty on June 14, 2021, to the production of child pornography.