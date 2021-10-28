Former McComb art school leader indicted on child sex charges

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The former executive director of the Jubilee Performing Art School in McComb has been indicted on 10 counts of sex charges involving multiple students.

According to court documents, Terrance Alexander has been accused of engaging in various sex acts with children for almost a decade.

The indictment stated Alexander performed sex acts with one child in 2018. Prosecutors said he also possessed a video depicting performing sex acts.

Alexander is also accused of persuading children to perform sex acts with others while they were in his presence.

The court documents showed the incidents happened between January 2012 and December 2020.

