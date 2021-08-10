Former Mississippi Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission pled guilty on Monday, August 9, to promoting prostitution.

Investigators arrested Stephen Hutton, of Madison, in April 2020. Following his arrest, the Mississippi Fair Commission announced Hutton had been terminated from his job as executive director.

A judge ordered Hutton to serve a term of 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with the last seven years suspended. Hutton shall be placed in the custody of MDOC for one year and will then be placed in the Intensive Supervision Program (ISP) for two years.

Hutton was also ordered to pay court costs.