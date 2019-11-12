Former Warren County Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paula Hunt, former bookkeeper at the Warren County Tax Collector’s office, pleads guilty to embezzlement in Warren County Circuit Court.

Hunt will spend at least eight years in prison.

Judge James Chaney also ordered Hunt to repay the money she embezzled from Warren County in monthly payments after she is released.

In May of 2019, Hunt was arrested by Special agents for embezzling over $140,000 from the Warren County Tax Collector’s office.

According to the media release, Hunt collected cash payments from individuals paying bills and concealed the crime by transferring money between multiple office bank accounts. Her scheme was discovered when one of the accounts she manipulated was overdrawn.

“It’s good to see justice done and a substantial prison sentence handed down in this case,” said Auditor White. “Ms. Hunt’s case sends the message that stealing from the taxpayers is not a victimless crime and perpetrators will be held accountable.”

In addition to the money Hunt was ordered to repay at the time of sentencing, the Auditor’s office has already recovered $50,000 and will continue to collect and return the remaining amount after she is released from prison.