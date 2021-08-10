Former Yazoo City police officer charged with rape, kidnapping

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City police officer has been fired after he was charged with rape and kidnapping in another city.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Austin Davis, 22, was charged with kidnapping and rape-assault with intent to ravish by the Philadelphia Police Department. Interim Police Chief Joey Head said Davis was fired on Tuesday, August 3.

Investigators said Davis was arrested on August 2 just after 8:00 p.m. and taken to the Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville. He was later released on a $75,000 bond.