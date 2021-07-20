Four arrested in connection to auto thefts in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects in connection to auto thefts that happened at local businesses dating back to late 2020.

  • Chelsea Griggs – Charged with two counts of auto theft
  • Aaron Canada – Charged with two counts of auto theft & awaiting extradition back to Mississippi from Florida
  • Joshua Reynolds – Charged with two counts of auto theft
  • Timothy Sharpe – Charged with two counts of auto theft
Byram police said more arrested are expected to be made in connection to the case.

