Four arrested in connection to auto thefts in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects in connection to auto thefts that happened at local businesses dating back to late 2020.

The suspects include:

Chelsea Griggs – Charged with two counts of auto theft

Aaron Canada – Charged with two counts of auto theft & awaiting extradition back to Mississippi from Florida

Joshua Reynolds – Charged with two counts of auto theft

Timothy Sharpe – Charged with two counts of auto theft

Byram police said more arrested are expected to be made in connection to the case.