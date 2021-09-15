Four Clinton seniors named National Merit semifinalists

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four seniors at Clinton High School have been named as National Merit semifinalists in the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to district leaders, seniors Abhay Cheruku, Gertarryan Coleman, Jared Miller and Abigail Vargheese are amongst the one percent of high school students across the country to be recognized as National Merit semifinalists.

They have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,000 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

“We are exceptionally proud of these students,” Clinton High School Principal Brett Robinson said. “Their hard work in the classroom has certainly paid off so far, and we are excited about their participation in the National Merit Scholarship Program.”