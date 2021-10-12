Four HBCUs partner to help students transfer associate degrees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Jackson State University (JSU), Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), and Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) announced a partnership to create a pathway to success for students transferring associate degrees.

The Washtenaw Community College HBCU Pathway program creates opportunities for student success and transfer equity by providing a clear, direct, affordable, and supportive pathway for community college students to attend HBCUs.

The partnership opens access to in-state tuition and scholarships and waives application fees. The new initiative also provides student support and mentoring from staff, faculty, and HBCU alumni, arranges college tours at HBCUs, and hosts community-building activities, monthly career workshops, and a student leadership summit.

Transfer agreements with other HBCUs will soon be announced. Click here, for more information.