Four Mississippi schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including four schools in Mississippi. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Mississippi schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Woolmarket Elementary School, Harrison County School District

Brandon Elementary School, Rankin County School District

East Hancock Elementary School, Hancock County School District

Della Davidson Elementary School, Oxford School District

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”