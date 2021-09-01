Four teens arrested in connection to armed carjackings in Jackson-metro area

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said four teens have been arrested in connection to multiple armed carjacking incidents that happened this weekend.

According to Lieutenant Brian Myers with the Ridgeland Police Department, the armed carjackings happened on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29 in Jackson, Ridgeland Clinton, Byram (attempted offense) and Terry. He said a few of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

In Ridgeland, two carjackings happened on Sunday. One happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Old Canton at Lake Harbour, and the second happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the Residence Inn on Centre Street.

Myers said the teens were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Their identities have not been released at this time.