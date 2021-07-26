Free family law clinic set for neighbors in Madison, Holmes, Leake & Yazoo counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders announced a free family law clinic will be held for low income neighbors in Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. They may receive free civil legal assistance at a family law clinic on August 27, 2021.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madison County Chancery Courthouse, 146 West Center Street in Canton.

The clinic will offer assistance with family law matters including uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, uncontested guardianships, name changes and birth certificate corrections. Volunteer lawyers will provide legal assistance to people who can’t afford to hire an attorney.

According to officials, participants must be screened for eligibility based on income. You may register for the event on the website of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project.