Free family law clinic to be held in Jackson July 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free Family Law Clinic has been scheduled for Friday, July 30, at the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third floor of the court building.

The law clinic will help family members obtain guardianships so they can enroll children in school. It will also offer assistance with family law matters including uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, custody, visitation, name changes and emancipation.

Volunteer lawyers will provide legal assistance to people who can’t afford to hire an attorney. Participants must be screened for eligibility based on income, and they must register and make an appointment by calling the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-882-5001 or by visiting the MVLP website at https://www.mvlp.net/clinics.

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission have scheduled free civil legal assistance clinics for residents of other counties. A family law clinic for neighbors of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties is scheduled for August 27, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madison County Chancery Courthouse in Canton. Register via the MVLP website at https://www.mvlp.net/clinics.