Free legal clinic set for October 29 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and Capital Area Bar Association have

scheduled a free expungement legal clinic on October 29 in Jackson. The clinic is to assist low-income or limited means Mississippians in beginning the process to clear their records of eligible crimes.

Organizers said the clinic will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Mississippi E-Center located at 1230 Raymond Road in Jackson. Volunteer lawyers will be available to assist people who are interested in representing themselves in drafting necessary court documents for expungement legal proceedings.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to individuals who cannot afford attorneys but still need access to courts to address infractions on their records that may be hindering them from the workforce thus hindering their quality of life,” states MVLP Executive Director/General Counsel Gayla Carpenter-Sanders.

Those who wish to participate in the expungement legal clinic cannot have annual incomes that exceed 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. For a household of two, that would be $34,840. For a household of three, that would be $43,920. For a household of four, that would be $53,000. Individuals cannot make more than $25,760 annually.

Walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the clinic, however, clinic appointments are strongly encouraged to make sure attendees bring all necessary documents to the clinic. Clinic applications and more information on mandatory documents to bring can be found online.