Friends of the Old Mississippi River Bridge request funds

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Representatives of the Friends of the Old Mississippi River Bridge want to open pedestrian traffic on the bridge, and they have requested funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

The Vicksburg Post reported Linda Fondren and Buddy Dees submitted a proposal to the Warren County Board of Supervisors on October 4, 2021. The request was made during one of the public hearings to hear about potential uses of ARPA funding.

The Friends of the Old Mississippi River Bridge wants to open the bridge for bicycle and pedestrian traffic year-round.