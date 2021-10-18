Friends remember victim killed in triple homicide at Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Alicia Brown said they are devastated after she was shot and killed during a triple homicide at a Jackson nightclub on Sunday, October 17.

“Her smile would light up a room. It was big as the Great Wall of China, and when we first met, that was what grabbed me was her smile. And from then on when we went out, we always had a great time,” said Johnny Brumfield, a friend of Brown.

Elijah Bridges and Deanne Bell were also shot and killed inside Club Rain on Sunday. Bell was a student at Jackson State University (JSU).

JSU President Thomas Hudson said, “This senseless loss is a blow to the entire JSU family. Support services are available to help students through this difficult time.”

Jackson police said they’re looking for Jeremy Jones in connection to the homicide. He is also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jones walked into the club with his gun.

“They say about 300 individuals inside the club, and they had five guards. But from my understanding, the individual was let in the establishment with this handgun,” said Hearn.

The shooting happened in Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ Ward (Ward 3). He said this cannot happen again.

“You shouldn’t treat any murder like it’s okay, but you surely can’t treat a triple homicide and six shot. I believe I might be wrong, but we ought to have all hands on deck,” said Stokes.

The councilman said he will put an item on the next council meeting agent to revisit the idea of an interlocal agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Jackson Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Division at 601-960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).