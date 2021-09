ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a fruit and vegetable giveaway at the Adams County Community Safe Room on Tuesday, September 21.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and it’s part of National Hunger Month.

Neighbors are asked to come with a bag for the distribution. The event will be hosted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and will be sponsored by the Mississippi Crisis Foundation.