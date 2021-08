NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Downtown Natchez will be illuminated Friday, August 20, in a fundraising event for a new attraction.

Stacy Conde, a co-founder of Allumer Natchez, told the Natchez Democrat a party would help raise funds for the inaugural light-based art exhibition and festival called “Allumer Natchez.” The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dunleith.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased in advance online at allumernatchez.com or the door.