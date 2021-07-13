Funds secured for community projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced funds have been security for community projects in Mississippi.

Jackson State University and Tougaloo College received funding through the House Subcommittee of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. The Rural Hinds County Utilization project was funded by the House Subcommittee of Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

RecipientProjectFunding Amount
Tougaloo CollegeReuben V. Anderson Institute of Social Justice$1,000,000
Jackson State UniversityCenter for Living, Learning, and Cultural Engagement$3,000,000
Hinds CountyRural Hinds County Utilization Project$1,465,000

