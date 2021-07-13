Funds secured for community projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced funds have been security for community projects in Mississippi.
Jackson State University and Tougaloo College received funding through the House Subcommittee of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. The Rural Hinds County Utilization project was funded by the House Subcommittee of Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.
|Recipient
|Project
|Funding Amount
|Tougaloo College
|Reuben V. Anderson Institute of Social Justice
|$1,000,000
|Jackson State University
|Center for Living, Learning, and Cultural Engagement
|$3,000,000
|Hinds County
|Rural Hinds County Utilization Project
|$1,465,000