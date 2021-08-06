Funeral arrangements set for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

Public visitation will be on Friday, August 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson. Face masks will be mandatory.

There will be another visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Face masks will be mandatory.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, cemetery rituals and Last Call will be performed by the honor guard and other designees following the funeral on the grounds of the Mississippi Colisuem.

Following the funeral, there will be a private family burial at Johnson Cemetery in Jackson.

Vance passed away at his Jackson home on Wednesday, August 4. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Vance died from natural causes due to COVID.

Vance was elected as Hinds County Sheriff in 2019. He had served more than 30 years with the Jackson Police Department and was chief from 2014 to 2017.

Vance was 63-years old.