Funeral services announced for Brookhaven officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Funeral services for Lt. Marzell Jerome Brooks will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Tyler Funeral Home with commencement at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Services begin at 12:00p.m.- 12:30 p.m. with visitation at Tyler Funeral Home.

The procession will begin at 1:00 p.m.

It’s requested that all guests must arrive at 12:45 p.m. and align the procession route.

Mullins School will have additional parking.

Any additional questions can be directed to (601) 833-2424 ext. 205.

