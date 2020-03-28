Funtime Preschool hosts honk parade for Clinton community

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Funtime Preschool didn’t host your average parade. Normally, hundreds are lined up along the sidewalk screaming for beads or candy; however, due to the pandemic restrictions were quite different.

Given the growing cases of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and limited number of peopleat gatherings have been strictly enforced nationwide, so Funtime Preschool held a “honk parade” instead.

School staff lined up six feet apart out of love and support for the families who have not been able to take their kids to school these past few weeks, and the families joined via car honking away down McRaven Street.

Owner Lesia Hollingshead said there’s one thing she wants participants to know.

“We’re all living in a crisis that we’ve never experienced before but there are good things that are coming from this and on the other side of this we’re gonna come out stronger than before.”

12 News Kate Cornell will have the full story tonight at 10 p.m.